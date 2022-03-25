Demons Of Ruby Mae's 'Brooklyn' Is Infused With Brooding Beauty

Demons Of Ruby Mae relish subtlety, effusing the kind of slow-burn songwriting that made those early Editors albums such a thrill.

Matching jet black post-punk against glacial synths, their sound has a widescreen, lovelorn sense of romanticism.

New album 'What Goes Unseen' is out on April 1st, the follow up to their acclaimed debut album, and we're able to share a slick preview.

Out now, 'Brooklyn' is a brooding offering, with its hushed beauty flickering with a classic, monochrome feel.

Cinematic in its narrative, 'Brooklyn' is redolent of those long New York streets, and towering apartment blocks.

We're able to share the full video, which you can check out below.

Catch Demons of Ruby Mae live this spring:

April

7 London 02 Academy Islington

8 Leicester The Y Theatre

29 Manchester The Deaf Institute

