DELPHii Exudes Aesthetic Excellence In This 'The Times' Clip

DELPHii takes care of every single facet of her music.

The songwriter - real name Angelene Holmes - is a sonic perfectionist, someone who pours her being into each note.

Debut EP 'Lilac' was released last month, an imposing song cycle soaked in experience, and the fullest of emotions.

'The Times' stood out with its lyrical appeal, a song that allowed DELPHii to utilise the musicality inherent in words.

Hitting up Echo Zoo Studios, DELPHii has laid down a new live version, one that taps into the true meaning of the song.

A rumination on the every-flowing momentum of daily life, 'The Times' offers a quite space for reflection.

DELPii comments: "This song is something of a quiet moment; people don't have many of those anymore. Life is so fast. The media permeates our lives until we are soaked in a global newsfeed of subliminal contradictions like work tirelessly, succeed, get rich, it’s easy, but money isn’t everything, relax, don’t let life pass you by."

She adds: "Conform, but not like everyone else. Consume but don’t wreck the planet. Look pretty, but not too pretty. We’re told to focus on self-care, while our eyes are forced open to every bit of bad news in our digital worlds..."

Photo Credit: David Reiss

- - -