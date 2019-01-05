Deliluh's Drone Exploration Fuels 'Oath Of Intent'

Toronto's Deliluh are pursuing a singular course.

The band's approach leans towards the exploratory inclinations of post-punk, while also drawing inspiration from drone.

New EP 'Oath Of Intent' is incoming, with the band also scheduling a series of UK shows.

The title cut is hewn from the group's drone tendencies, almost ambient in its use of textures and pacing but containing barbed elements of caustic sound.

Reminiscent in places of Tortoise or even Godspeed You! Black Emperor, it comes backed with these exquisitely pieced together visuals.

Tune in now.

Catch Deliluh at the following shows:

May

6 Coventry The Tin

7 London Windmill Brixton

8 London Shacklewell Arms

9 Brighton Bad Vibrations showcase at The Great Escape

10 Margate Elsewhere

11 Nottingham Cameleon

12 Manchester Peer Hat

13 Leeds Wharf Chambers

14 Manchester BBC 6 Music session

