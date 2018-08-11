Delacey Excels On Icy Slow Burner 'My Man'

L.A. riser Delacey has shared her icy debut single 'My Man'.

Originally from Orange County but now based in the City of Angels, Delacey is currently working on her debut EP, with reference points including everything from Billie Holiday to Mazzy Star.

Gorgeous new song 'My Man' has a sub-zero touch but a warm heart, with Delacy working alongside producer Ido Zmishlany.

"Bitch don't steal my man," she purrs, before adding: "We both know you can, but I really need him..."

“I really like the balance in this song, how I’m being my feisty Italian self but also building up this other woman by talking about how dope she is,” Delacey says, “I’m really just an endless bank of crazy things I’ve gone through, and I feel like I’ve worked so many emotional rollercoasters into my music. I hope that helps people to connect in a really honest way—and I hope that it makes them a little uncomfortable sometimes too.”

Check it out now.

