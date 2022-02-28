deathcrash Share Intense New Live Clip

deathcrash don't want to follow anyone's trail but their own.

The group's fantastic debut album was born from months, if not years, of rehearsals, chewing up ideas and reconstituting them into fresh formations.

Continually seeking out difficult questions, deathcrash released their fantastic debut album 'Return' earlier this year, with its exploratory structures winning critical acclaim.

The band said at the time: “The first parts of ‘Return’ came from quite a dark and jaded place. To get better can be a path marred by self-sabotage and a desire to hide. It can be easier to have no faith in something new, and rely on the comfort of an old feeling, even if it hurts. There is a reassurance in pain, a familiarity in its narrative. ‘Return’ asks when things heal, where does the wound go?”

deathcrash shot a monumental live performance clip recently, using the Hush House at Bentwaters Park in Suffolk as a base.

Shot close up, it's a raw, undiluted look at their creative methods, with a stark, bruising performance putting Clash in mind of 'Young Team' era Mogwai or Slint.

A 20 minute journey into sound, it's a cross-section of 'Return' while pointing towards the future.

Tune in now.

