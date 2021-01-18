Dawn Richard Shares Stunning 'FiveOhFour (a lude).' Video

Dawn Richard has shared the stunning video for 'FiveOhFour (a lude).' - tune in now.

The avant R&B artist returns to her New Orleans roots on incoming album 'Second Line', an absorbing, multi-layered experience.

Out on Friday - April 30th - it's trailed by a vivid new visualiser, one that was shot at some key New Orleans locations.

'FiveOhFour (a lude).' was produced and written by Dawn herself, and the song "represents the essence of New Orleans..."

"I want to collide grit with structure. Performing this in NOMA’s sculpture garden was such a cool idea because I wanted our post-apocalyptic look to be in direct contrast with the beauty of the garden. We chose a more grunge choreography and enlarged the heads on our bodies as a play on rough against beauty, which to me represents the 504 perfectly."

Shot at the New Orleans Museum of Art, the intricate, eye-catching clip features Dawn flanked by Ashley 'LA' Ragsdale and Nala Bonae.

Tune in now.

'Second Line' will be released on April 30th.

