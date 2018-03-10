Dave Blasts Back With 'Funky Friday'

Less is more in the world of Dave.

The stellar lyricist has only released one song in 2018 - the superb 'Hangman' - but his presence has loomed large.

Scooping an Ivor Novello and an AIM Award, he's just broken cover with excellent new cut 'Funky Friday'.

Aptly titled - it's funky... today is a Friday - it rolls on that tropical beat while still finding added depth.

Fredo is on hand to add guest bars, with Dave himself working alongside Nathan James Tettey on the ambitious visuals.

A real statement of intent from the MC, you can check it out below.

