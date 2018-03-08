Darrell Cole Channels 90s Rap In A Personal Way On 'Unanswered Questions'

Darrell Cole is a product of his environment.

Born in London but with his heritage in Sierra Leone, turmoil in his homeland forced the family to move to Belgium.

Growing up in a broken environment, he learned independence from an early age, coming up the hard way. It's what shaped him, though, and this defiance rings out in his music - blunt but humane hip-hop, rap delivered with real lyricism.

New single 'Unanswered Questions' is partly inspired by a recent move to Barcelona, with changes in Darrell's life impacting on his music.

The beat is crisp, stark, while the backing vocals are little more than wisps of soul, a ghostly presence in the background.

Focussing on the responsibilities fatherhood offers, Darrell Cole looks back on his own life, and how he can find progress.

A moving treatise, you can check out 'Unanswered Questions' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.