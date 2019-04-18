Dark Tropics Introduce Themselves With 'Badlands'

Irish duo Dark Topics have a sharply poetic feel.

Organic songwriting with a pop twist, their cinematic musicality has a rich sense of melodrama.

There's something epic about new single 'Badlands', a kind of low-key Springsteen feel but re-cast for an Irish landscape.

Recalling London Grammar at their precocious best, 'Badlands' is a fine opening gambit from the mysterious duo.

Dark Tropics comment: "'Badlands' is an attempt to capture the feel of an epic feature film in a three minute pop song..."

The video is rich in imagery, sumptuous in its use of colour - tune in now.

