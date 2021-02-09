Danny Sanchez Returns With 'Think Twice'

Danny Sanchez returns with new single 'Think Twice'.

Out now, the single finds Danny's half-spoken delivery entering into some personal territory, pouring light on dark situations.

A song about love and its limits, 'Think Twice' finds the narrator realising where their boundaries need to be positioned.

He comments: “‘Think Twice’ is the realisation that someone is taking advantage of your feelings for them and will never quite reciprocate the feelings you wish they could. It's about cutting all ties with this person and letting them know that your emotions are not to be played with. Your time won’t be wasted, and you won’t go back on your decision.”

Out now, 'Think Twice' comes equipped with visuals, steered by Felix Bodson - shot in Belgium, it peers into Danny's emotional life.

Bringing the lyrics to the screen, 'Think Twice' presents a love-lorn narrative, one that you can't help but be drawn in by.

Tune in now.

- - -