Daniel O'Sullivan Shares Astonishing 'Honour Wave' Animated Video

Daniel O'Sullivan has always crafted music that sits at a tangent to the mundane, the everyday.

Whether that's his work with the excellent Grumbling Fur or his role in the recent reincarnation of This Heat in the form of This Is Not This Heat, he's always sought out bold, fresh ideas.

It's an instinct which has carried on into his solo work, beginning with 2017's outstanding full length project 'VELD'.

Recently returning with new album 'Folly' on O Genesis Recordings - order it HERE - Daniel hits the road this week for a flurry of live performances.

To coincide he's helped bring together a new video, a bold animated phantasia based on his song 'Honour Wave'.

Packed with colour, it was steered by Greg McLeod - one half of the BAFTA Award winning McLeod Brothers - who built on previous work alongside Roger McGough, Gus Van Sant, Joss Whedon, Sara Pascoe and Adam Buxton.

A surreal, psychedelic delight, 'Honour Wave' manages to locate fresh ground, bringing out startling new detail in the music itself.

Daniel O’Sullivan comments: “This was kind of out of the blue! Greg told me he’d been enjoying Folly and then shortly after sent me this incredible animation. I was really touched by the amount of time and energy they must have invested”

Animator Greg McLeod explains:

"The concept for this film came during a prolonged period of insomnia. In my hallucinatory state of sleep deprivation I conceived of an Earth that had been re-generated by a utopian biological artificial Intelligence. Dragged from my subconscious were botanical drawings and paintings of Marianne North. The beautiful environments of Alberto Uderzo. The heady psychedelia of Heinz Edelmann and the album art of Rodney Matthews which I relentlessly copied as a child.”

Check it out now.

Catch Daniel O'Sullivan at the following shows:

September

13 London The Lexington, (w/ Dream Lyon Ensemble* and Brigid Mae Power)

14 Dublin The Sound House

16 Aarhus Tape (w/ Dream Lyon Ensemble*)

18 Copenhagen Alice (w/ Dream Lyon Ensemble*)

26 Rotterdam Worm

Photo Credit: Kerry O'Sullivan

