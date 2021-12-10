Daniel Briskin Pushes Back With New Song 'Cash Cow'

North London all-rounder Daniel Briskin returns with 'Cash Cow'.

The rising artist found himself in a dark place to too long ago, a lingering feeling that he was being exploited.

Pushing back against his circumstances, Daniel Briskin was able to pursue a path of independence, and this energy flows through his new single.

Out now, 'Cash Cow' is about “the idea of standing up to exploitation,” as its maker puts it.

Bold, pop-edged songwriting that is brave its openness, it finds Daniel Briskin flipping the negativity in his life on its head.

As he puts it: “I was in this dark place, but I'm coming out the other side, and I'm not here to be taken advantage of or turned into a cash cow. In the music world — and everywhere really — you come across a lot of manipulative people but I'm not going to stoop to their levels. I'm going to stay exactly where I am, and who I am. And I know who I am. If people are trying to fuck with me, well... Let them try.”

Kelvin Jones directed the video, which you can check out below.

