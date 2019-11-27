Dan Lyons Shares Atmospheric New Single 'Biarritz'

Dan Lyons is a wandering soul.

Spending time in Paris, he later returned to the UK, immersing himself in the creative community of coastal town Margate.

It's a seasonal place, and the passing of time informs his latest single, the Autumnal, highly atmospheric 'Biarritz'.

Penned during his spell in the French capital, it also features musical contributions from the wonderful Clémence Quélennec.

A song about fleeting moments, it's redolent both of the will to escape and the realisation that it might not be so easy.

He explains: "In the context of the song, ‘Biarritz’ can be anything, or anywhere. It’s an escape, a fleeting romance. The town itself is a seaside resort, not dissimilar to where I am now, in Margate."

"Everything in these places is very seasonal. Everyone closes up shop for the winter, and the ones that stay are left huddled around the radiator thinking of summer."

The video returns Dan Lyons to the streets of Paris - tune in now.

