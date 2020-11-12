daine's 'Bloody Knees' Is A Riveting Dark-Pop Statement

daine has shared her new single 'Bloody Knees' in full.

The 18 year old future pop prodigy is surging into fresh realms, propelled by the momentum of her double A-side single ‘Ascension/Angel Numbers’.

The 18 year old Filipino-Austalian returns with colossal new single 'Bloody Knees', a dark-as-midnight slice of alt-pop rebellion.

The Oliver van der Lugt directed visual features daine in her natural element, a kind of ancient history / deep future RPG landscape.

Startlingly imaginative, it marks daine out as someone who is going to re-shape pop in her own image.

Tune in now.

