CUT_ Focus On Desire With Striking New Single 'Fever'

Amsterdam duo CUT_ have always had a sensual side to their music.

It's there in the production, and it's there in the vocals, those supple, passionate alt-pop odes.

New single 'Fever' is about physical desire, and it finds the pairing working alongside fellow riser Klangstof.

Honing in on passion, lust, and sex, 'Fever' is a startling, remarkably intimate affair, one that comes equipped with visuals that underline these themes.

It's a simple but highly effective performance, a one-take video that features Belle singing directly into the camera.

She comments: "I wanted to translate the feeling of rewinding to a certain moment you’ve experienced to the screen so I decided I wanted the entire video shot backwards, meaning I had to learn the lyrics in reverse, which was quite the challenge."

