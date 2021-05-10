Curse Of Lono Shares Emotional New Song 'Think I'm Alright Now'

Curse Of Lono began as a project to give voice to inner emotion.

A vehicle for Felix Bechtolsheimer, the German songwriter has used Curse Of Lono as a vehicle to explore loss, grief, and addiction.

Yet there are moments of gleaming light, too; a Leonard Cohen once observed, cracks are how the light gets in.

Third album 'People In Cars' is incoming, and it finds the German artist navigating some choppy waters in his personal life.

He explains: “I lost my dad, my uncle and my ex-partner last year, and my band, but I’ve got this record and I almost look at it like a bit of a shrine.”

New single 'Think I'm Alright Now' finds Curse Of Lono emerging from the gloom, locating a path through impossible circumstance.

There's a quiet hope to his work, a sign of often-hidden inner strength, one that allows 'Think I'm Alright Now' to locate some much-needed hope.

Pensive guitar pop, we're able to share the full video before anyone else - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Isy Townsend

- - -