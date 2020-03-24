Cruel Hearts Club Deal With Heartbreak On 'Blame Me Too'

London group Cruel Hearts Club don't take no for an answer.

This unrelenting guitar force, their sheer bravado and raw attitude has captured the attention of punk legends and indie heroes alike.

Iggy Pop is a fan, while the three-piece were scheduled to support Sting, no less, at his London Palladium run this September.

New single 'Blame Me Too' is another integral part of their rise, a pounding, pop-addled grunge hymn.

A song about heartbreak, it ponders revenge while still exhuming some all-too-raw feelings.

The band add: "'Blame Me Too' is a song of heartbreak. A crazy, complicated hot mess of jealousy and madness that all Cruel Hearts are capable of. Question is, what are you gonna do about it?"

The video was constructed during lockdown, and was partly filmed by Carl Barat - indeed, the Libertines makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it guest appearance at the end.

Tune in now.

