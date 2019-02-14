Croydon's Corella Bares Her Soul With 'Pull Up'

Croydon's Corella is proving herself to be one of the capital's most-hyped new artists.

With a string of cuts to her name - the instantly infectious run of ‘Trappin’, ‘Tiyanah’ and ‘Wagwan’ - she's rolled with some of the best production talent around, proving herself to have real depth.

New single 'Pull Up' flips her style around, a kind of soulful burner viewed through the lens of her unique rap-leaning style.

Half-sung but retaining the flow of a rapper, it's almost like a bashment throwback but with a very 2k19 twist that shows a clear fondness for R&B.

Working alongside critically-hailed beatmaker Jasmin Tadjiky aka TĀLĀ, 'Pull Up' is about the insecurities that get in the way of love, and how the struggles of the everyday can mess up a good thing.

The video takes us right down to Corella's home turf, with director Caleb Samuel following Corella around Pollard's Hill as she rampages around a barber shop, off license and skate park with her producer, TĀLĀ, in tow.

Tune in now.

