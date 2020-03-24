Courtney Barnett, Elvis Costello (And Jon Hamm) Cameo In Jeff Tweedy's New Video

A host of artists make cameo turns on Jeff Tweedy's new video.

'Gwendolyn' opens with the Wilco mainman facing the camera while wearing a mask, before the guest spots begin.

Using a tongue-in-cheeky visual effect, his face is overlaid with the mouth of (amongst others) Courtney Barnett, Elvis Costello and Jon Hamm.

Directed by Jamie Fleischel from Picture Show, the clip was seemingly the songwriter's own idea.

Online now, it's a neat twist on a heartfelt song, with Tweedy singing: "It’s like a dream, I never know what it means / I only know I’m feeling alone / That’s right when I start missing home..."

New album 'Love Is The King' is out digitally on October 23rd, while Jeff Tweedy's book - How To Write One Song - hits home on October 13th.

Watch 'Gwendolyn' below.

