Cordovas Flip 'High Feeling' In This Neat Acoustic Clip

Cordovas want to go deeper.

A group with an innate musical chemistry, their rootsy style lit up the music landscape on its arrival.

Searching for something with a little more meaning, Cordovas have absorbed fresh influences, adding cultural and aesthetic touchstones to their work.

There's a lot more incoming, but 'High Feeling' is a good place to start - wistful and melodic, it's hemmed in by a broader philosophical sense to the lyrics.

“We wanted to strike the term ‘want’ from our music - to get rid of all the ‘Baby, baby, baby, I want this, I want that,’ and create something more useful,” says Joe Firstman. “We needed to make sure these were songs we’d be proud to sing forever.”

A full album is incoming, produced by Rick Parker following sessions in Los Angeles, itself a city close to the group's heart.

This new clip, though, finds Cordovas flipping 'High Feeling' on its side, a neat acoustic workout that exposes the bare bones of their songwriting.

It's a performance based on the band's emotional pull, while also illustrating the fresh elements illuminating their work.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lucca Soria

