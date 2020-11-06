Coops Shares New Single 'Bring The Fire'

North London's Coops has shared his new single 'Bring The Fire'.

The lyricist returns on July 9th with new album 'Crimes Against Creation', featuring a succinct eight songs recorded across four sessions.

"It’s crazy how much they keep from us," he spits on the new single, working with beats supplied by close-collaborator Talos.

A track riddled with pent up anger and no small degree of disillusion, the single feels eerily appropriate for these times.

Coops follows this up by rapping ominously: "It's like a volcano destined to erupt..."

Tune in now.

