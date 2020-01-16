Constant Follower's 'Set Aside Some Time' Is Hopelessly Beautiful

Constant Follower woke up one morning with little to no idea who he was.

Enduring a savage attack, his injuries robbed him of every childhood memory, forcing him to essentially start his life over.

Recuperating on the West Coast, his simple life was rooted in music, using songwriting as a means to pull those fragments back together.

New single 'Set Aside Some Time' draws from the power of those experiences, his ability to survive, and to move beyond trauma.

It's a beautiful piece of songwriting, with its simple poignancy carrying with it the wisdom only experience can offer.

Martin J. Pickering - known for his work with Dua Lipa, Paloma Faith and more - steps in to shoot the video, a dream-scape in which fleeting images carry stunning meaning.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jannica Honey

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.