Conducta Shares Full Video For New Single 'Sleep'

UKG stalwart Conducta has shared the full video for his superb single 'Sleep'.

The track is rooted in those bouncy garage rhythms, with 'Sleep' also starring vocalist Liv Dawson, as well as boasting some bars from Courage.

It's a soulful 2-stepper with a heart of gold, something reflected in the mischievious visuals.

Conducta stars as the bemused lover trying to track down the girl of his affections, while Liv Dawson simply won't pick up her phone.

Director Vasilisa Forbes states:

"Once you open up the Pandora's box of green-screen you really can take it anywhere! Looking at Conductas style and ouvre, a vintage and lowfi look felt key, and added a quirk and uniqueness to green-screen allowing it to be super mad/kitsch/funky using old skool found footage. Gil, Conducta's manager, and Conducta himself had some great ideas for where he could appear in the green screen world and these totally sparked up my imagination too."

"We were all pretty excited to see him sleeping atop a mountain, meanwhile Liv was getting funky with the milk. It was such a vibrant set to be on, with the whole crew getting involved with creative sparks - including label side and management - rarely is this much fun had in a studio! Green screen ere’day..."

Will it have a happy ending? Check it out below.

