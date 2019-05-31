Collard's Live Version Of 'Murder Murder' Is Spellbinding

Collard's debut album 'Unholy' isn't something to be slept on.

Honestly, it's low-key one of the best British soul releases this year, with his empathetic, deeply emotional songwriting fused with personal circumstance.

A technically gifted singer, his ability to completely immerse himself in his material allows Collard to stand out from the crowd.

Making his headline debut at London's Camden Assembly earlier this month, Collard then leaped back into the studio.

Recording a live version of 'Murder Murder', he used East London's house of analogue Toe Rag Studios as a base.

Packed with vintage kit, it's actually where The White Stripes recorded their seminal album 'Elephant' and remains one of the capital's most sought-after studios.

Child Studio directed the new clip, which places simple focus on Collard's innate charisma and his wonderful voice.

Tune in now.

Catch Collard at London's Jazz Cafe on June 20th as part of Annie Mac Presents - Grace Carter and Samm Henshaw are also on the bill.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.