CoCo And The Butterfields Share 'Monsters'

Clash recently premiered a new song by CoCo And The Butterfields, a Canterbury band with a sound all of their own.

New EP 'Monsters' is incoming, with the title track offering a different, rather uplifting take on the classic love song.

A song about promises kept and assurances made, it's a deft, soulful piece of folk-inflected pop.

The EP itself drops on October 26th, with CoCo And The Butterfields set to play London's Islington venue on September 5th.

Ahead of this the band have shot some crisp visuals, an enticing watch which ably expands on their universe.

Tune in now.

