Claye Finds His Solo Focus On 'Murda'

Claye has worked with some of the biggest names around, steering hits for Sean Paul, Aloe Blacc and Chip, amongst more.

2019, though, is the year this Jamaican-born, British-based star comes into his own, with Claye placing renewed focus on his solo work.

New single 'Murda' leads the way, and it's the reggae-tinged tropical pop burner you never realised you needed in your life until now.

Supremely addictive, it's a saucy ode to seduction, matching impeccable production to Claye's boisterous vocal persona.

Confident without launching into a swagger, it has this impish charm that Claye carries so well. He comments:

"I had an idea to write a song about a girl that’s cheeky and stunning as we'd say in Jamaica, 'Badgyal' It just so happened when I was in ideas mode I was watching an oldie but goodie, 'Murder She Wrote' and it all just clicked."

"I decided to go through some sound palate before attempting the production and the sample on the drum machine said: KILLA ...this was where it all began... and when the music presents itself in such a way, I never fight it!"

Tune in now.

