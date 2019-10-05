Clash 15th Anniversary Spring Party @ House Of Vans

It was quite a night.

When Clash threw open the doors to Waterloo venue House Of Vans last week - April 25th - in association with our good friends Vero True Social we weren't sure what to expect, and who would actually turn up.

But turn up you did. The packed venue joined us to celebrate a heady 15 year spell, soaking up performances from soulful riser Kara Marni, incendiary UK rap force Nadia Rose, mosh pit scenes from Master Peace and an incredible live set from Jarreau Vandal.

Headline act Jammer did not disappoint, fulfilling his earlier promise at a Q&A to "FUCK. SHIT. UP!!!!"

Photographers James North and Connor Baker were in the pit.

