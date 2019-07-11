Christy O'Donnell's 'Remember Me Well' Is A "Beautiful Wall Of Sound"

Glasgow's Christy O'Donnell has always had a deep emotional connection to music.

Beginning to play guitar at a teen, it seemed to unlock something inside of him, allowing him to access his emotions in a new way.

“It was like being blind and discovering colour,” he says. “When I felt bad I didn’t know how to deal with it until I found music.”

Writing his own songs, locating his own sense of expression, Christy will release his new EP shortly.

New single 'Remember Me Well' lands on May 8th, and it's a grand, alluring "wall of sound".

Dominated by that driving, surging vocal, it's the sound of someone's talent, of their message, coming into focus.

"I wanted to buildup to this beautiful wall of sound," he comments, "like I’m in a summer’s garden, like I’m sitting on the grass with all these flowers growing up around me."

"The track features a solitary violin which swells and opens into a rich musical soundscape: this trajectory from introspection to full-blown expression is something that first struck me in the music of Bon Iver, so I tried to model in on that. Let me know how you like it!"

Tune in now.

Order Christy O'Donnell's new EP HERE.

