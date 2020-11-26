Christian Löffler's 'Fate' Finds Fresh Inspiration In Beethoven

German producer Christian Löffler has shared new piece 'Fate'.

The electronic musician is embarking on a new project, with a fresh four tracker out now on Deutsche Grammophon.

Invited to explore Beethoven's work from a modern vantage point, the release toasts the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth.

The starting point is a series of 1920s recordings of his work, with Christian Löffler then building on top of this.

“I was just following my ears choosing them. I was searching for parts that really caught my attention,” he comments. “I was jamming on my synths or on the piano to find melodies and sounds that kept the original idea but took it into my universe. My focus was to find little nostalgic moments that can make a good link to my music."

'Fate' is a beautiful piece of work, exploratory electronics with a heady, swirling sense of classical composition interweaving among it.

The visuals mirror the mystique of the music itself, matching Christian Löffler's use of colour and texture.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.