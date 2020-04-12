CHINCHILLA's 'The Lockdown Getdown' Is An Ode To Self-Care

This year has been tough.

The impact of lockdown on our mental health has been incalculable, ranging from small, day to day stress through to the exposure of deep rooted issues.

UK riser CHINCHILLA has got your back, though. The singer has spent too much time on her own, and now she's pushing back.

New single 'The Lockdown Getdown' matches 70s funk leanings to 2k20 pop, and it follows sessions with close friend Boonif.

It's a fun and frisky workout, an ode to self-care in the age of anxiety - she sings, “had a little bit too much of your own personal space, spend a little bit too long looking at your own damn face...”

CHINCHILLA explains...

“I reached a point in lockdown where I got sick of self-care; baths, candles, lavender oil, nourishing meals, exercise, zoom, banana bread, repeat. Pandemics really suck all the fun out of being single too. Well, they suck the fun out of most things. I drew a line one day and decided to dress in my fanciest garms, have discos with my housemates, and flirt with my glorious postman who’d wake me up in the morning with a package and a one liner. Suddenly we were thriving, not just surviving.”

We're able to share the ultra-energetic video, and it's a sure-fire cure for those winter blues.

Tune in now.

Catch CHINCHILLA on December 14th at London venue COLORS.

