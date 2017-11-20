Chilly Gonzales Conjures Beautiful Inflections On 'Present Tense'

Chilly Gonzales is many things: a composer, a flamboyant performer, and a fastidious, exacting musician.

Returning to the solo pieces that drove his much-lauded albums 'Solo Piano I' and 'Solo Piano II', 'Solo Piano III' completes the trilogy.

His first full length solo release in six years, the new full length is beautifully pieced together, matching minimalist sketches to daring technical flourishes.

Out on September 7th, the release is said to be “a more problematic inflection point” that the previous instalments.

Chilly explains: “Like its predecessors, it’s a mostly happy ending in C major, but there is more dissonance, tension and ambiguity along the way… The musical purity of 'Solo Piano III' is not an antidote for our times, it is a reflection of all the beauty and ugliness around us.”

We're able to share intricate new cut 'Present Tense', a piece said to be dedicated to Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter.

The top down video peers over Chilly Gonzales' hands, as his fingers move from black key to white, exploring new possibilities in the process. Watch it now.

Catch Chilly Gonzales at the following shows:

September

7 London Cadogan Hall

8 Leeds Howard Assembly Rooms

10 London Queen Elizabeth Hall

11 Manchester Royal Northern College of Music

