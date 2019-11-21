Check Masses Shares New Single 'DRIPN ANGEL'

Edinburgh rooted group Check Masses have shared their new single 'DRIPN ANGEL'.

The three-piece have known one another for some time, loosely communicating as their lives in music unfolded.

Deciding to pursue the group as a full-time endeavour recently, the band spent 2019 writing and recording, focussing on a full length project.

An album is incoming, with the Edinburgh based band sharing enticing new single 'DRIPN ANGEL'.

Woozy and intoxicating, the nuanced arrangement recalls elements of TV On The Radio, or even Massive Attack, but with a punk edge to it as well.

Check Masses singer ‘Philly’ Angelo Collins comments:

"The woman in the song is the Devil. I’d recently re-watched Angel Heart and was trying to get the atmosphere/desperation and the futility of making a deal with the Devil come alive in song. The blues come from the darkest part of a man's heart, and trust me it’s all heart."

Tune in now.

'DRIPN ANGEL' is out now on Triassic Tusk Records.

Photo Credit: Laura Meek

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.