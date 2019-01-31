CHAI's 'CHOOSE GO' Is A Sports-Themed Bonanza

CHAI are a phenomenon.

Biting garage-punk riffs allied to super-clean bubblegum pop melodies, the band's introductory mini-album 'PINK' was a searingly addictive dollop of empowerment.

New album 'PUNK' finds the Japanese four-piece moving with unbridled confidence, and nowhere is this more evident than new cut 'CHOOSE GO'.

Online now, the visuals are a sports-themed bonanza, with CHAI playing basketball, American football, and becoming cheerleaders.

Adorable and addictive in equal measures, you can check it out below.

'PUNK' will be released on March 15th.

