Celeste Shares 'A Little Love' Video

Celeste has shared the full video for her take on 'A Little Love'.

The song was recorded for the new John Lewis and Waitrose advert, one of the festive season's most high profile slots.

Celeste's voice will soundtrack the holidays, and it's a special charity endeavour, with the joint ads helping raise £4 million for Home-Start and FareShare.

Out now, 'A Little Love' has gained a full video of its own, with Celeste commenting:

“I felt honoured to be asked to take part. I wanted to create something that felt classic but still true to who I am as a writer and performer.”

Tune in now.

