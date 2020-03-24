Cavetown's 'I Miss My Mum' Has A Heartwarming New Video

Cavetown has shared the lovely video for his song 'I Miss My Mum'.

The DIY alt-popper is currently hunkered down at his flat in London, only a short distance from his native Oxford.

Lockdown, though, means that he is separated from his family, so he's decided to share a new video.

A highly from recent album 'Sleepyhead', 'I Miss My Mum' has taken on a fresh poignancy, especially when added to his childhood photos.

He says:

“Really wishing I could give my mum a big hug right now, so I made a new video for my song 'I Miss My Mum', off my new album 'Sleepyhead'. Hope u like it :)).”

Watch it below.

