Cat SFX Transcends Self-Isolation With 'Stay Young'

Anglo-Italian London based artist Cat SFX does things her own way.

A precocious, defiantly independent artist, she recently linked with Alan McGee's tastemaker imprint Creation23 for a brand new single.

The spread of COVID-19 has done much to quell her ferocious rise, but she's managed to shoot a new video.

The flip of her recent single, 'Stay Young' is this superbly dark pop statement, picking apart the easy gratification of 21st century life.

A song about app-based love and algorithmic attraction, 'Stay Young' pulls no punches.

Cat SFX comments...

“The song is about how detached we have become in the digital age, where it’s so easy to see everything as disposable. Love/sex/ a quick fix. Everything is just a swipe away and we’ve lost having a proper connection.”

“It’s almost become uncool to care, uncool to have a connection with someone. Everything seems a bit fake, and when you start to like someone, want something a bit more it’s seen as being a bad thing...”

The video turns isolation into its strength, the band working in a split screen set up while distorted visuals permeate the performance.

Check it out now.

