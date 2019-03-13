Casey Lowry's New Video Goes Around The World On A Budget Of £1000

Casey Lowry isn't about to let anything hold him back.

Dynamic debut EP 'Beach Blue' was released last year, all crisp songwriting and superb vocal performances.

Since then he's criss-crossed the globe, writing songs as he travels - it's a hard life, he admits, but someone has to do it.

New single 'Roam' picks up on these travels, with Casey Lowry then shooting a video for the track.

He says: "'Roam' is a song about freedom. Everyone experiences that differently, but for me it's being sat on a random beach somewhere in world with a beer in my hand. I wrote this song to encourage others to be bold enough to take the steps they need to in order to find their own freedom."

Handed a budget of £1000 he travelled the world on a tight budget, living for each day.

Tune in now.

Catch Casey Lowry at the following shows:

April

4 Sheffield Café Totem

7 Leeds Oporto

9 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

10 London Finborough Arms

May

3 Liverpool Sound City

July

19 Sheffield Tramlines

25 Pikehall Y Not Festival

August

24 Portsmouth Victorious Festival

