Carina Jade's 'Still Love' Is A Dark-Pop Fantasy

Carina Jade is difficult to place.

Her hushed pop template is reminiscent in places of Lana Del Rey, while rejoicing in the darker side of the psyche.

Along with this is an almost post-punk like intensity, and it comes as no surprise to learn that Joy Division is a key touchstone in her work.

New single 'Still Love' is out now, the first blast from Carina's incoming debut EP.

An assured, beguiling statement, it's a potent, vastly atmospheric piece of music, a dark-pop jewel that kick-starts her journey.

Co-produced by her brother Beau and ONR, 'Still Love' now comes equipped with a monochrome video.

The visualiser stars Carina Jade, and it's a presentation of her sweeping vision.

Tune in now.

