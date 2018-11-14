Cardi B's 'Press' Is Packed With Sex And Violence

Cardi B doesn't hold back.

Each new statement from Cardi's team feels exceptionally well thought through to liven up fans to crucify the tabloids.

'Press' takes this one step further. Opening with a lesbian kiss and a murder, it moves from gore to nudity, before finishing with chaos in the courtroom.

It's... quite a lot to unpack. Check it out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.