Cape Lion's Dreamy Pop Jewel 'Deceiving' Gains A Stylish Video

Stockholm based songwriting voice Cape Lion makes dreamy, highly suggestive pop music.

Reminiscent of Miike Snow in his melodic touch, or even Tame Impala with his studio know-how, he makes these effortlessly beguiling aural packages.

New single 'Deceiving' is out now, a song about moving past felt doubt to grab hold of what you want.

Shot in Berlin over a series of nights, the new video for 'Deceiving' amplifies these themes, with its soft-lit scenes showing a blossoming relationship.

A clip that dwells on possibility, it's a warm, inviting watch, one that draws you in at every angle. Director Kaspar Kamu comments:

"We’ve all locked eyes with a stranger on a train before. We let our mind and imagination run amok and - for a moment - we envision a future, long or short, with the other person."

"Very few of us have the courage to act on instinct and instead it ends up a fleeing an obsolete memory the moment that person steps off the train. And out of our lives."

Tune in now.

