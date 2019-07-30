Canada's Kitzl Shares Other-Worldly 'Wizard Girls'

Canadian artist Kitzl taps into a place both primal and other-worldly.

Matching blissful electronics to off piste pop songwriting, her work is both vivid and supremely independent.

New single 'Wizard Girls' is a manifesto of sorts, fusing the innate femininity of her work with a kind of digital paganism.

The video airs through Clash, and it was filmed in the woods around Kitzl's home. Utilising natural lighting to amplify the atmosphere, they then switched to a night shoot with some incredible effects.

Directed by Justin Alexis, it's a wonderfully evocative glimpse into Kitzl's creative realm. She explains:

“We filmed it all in Elora and in Guelph, close to home. We were chasing an unearthly, neon forest kind of vibe. In the day the wizard girls laze around and recharge, and at night they get down to business. The night-time stuff was really cool to film because the lights in the dark trees immediately looked so eerie, exactly how we'd hoped. I made a lot of moth friends that night."

Justin Alexis states: "I reached out to KITZL after being blown away by her live performance. We brought our ideas to the table and created something truly unique and on par with both of our projects."

Tune in now.

