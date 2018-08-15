Callum Easter's 'Back Beat' Is Raw, Ragged Songwriting

Callum Easter gets to the heart of the matter.

The Edinburgh based songwriter has a raw, stripped down style, rooted in the blues but moving into something otherworldly.

His six track debut project earned praise for its emotional heft, the darkened hues of Callum Easter's work matching mutated guitar riffs with whispered intonations.

Bold new song 'Back Beat' stood out on the project, and it earned a play on Vic Galloway's always essential Radio Scotland show last night (August 27th).

The monochrome visuals share that threatening intimacy, a raw, DIY experience that taps into the core of the song.

Tune in now.

