Callum Beattie's 'Without You' Finesses The Results Of A Break Up

Callum Beattie is on the rise.

A tender but direct songwriter, his opening two EPs - 2017's 'We Are Stars' and 2018's 'Miracle' - underlined his potency, tackling highly emotive subjects in a crisp, relatable way.

Moving lead single 'Some Heroes Don't Wear Capes' has become a fan anthem, for example, but it's actually about the death of a parent, and his attempts to move through grief.

Recently supporting The Kooks on their huge European tour, Callum enters the summer season with real confidence, his live shows growing in potency with each performance.

'Without You' is a beautifully realised piece of songwriting, something that finesses the results of a break up, the freeing highs and the periods of introspective insecurity.

The video utilises this dichotomy, matching Callum's music against a vein of dry humour. He comments:

Filming the ‘Without You’ video was something I’ll never forget. I wanted to get the right balance between emotion and humour and I think the director nailed that aspect. It’s a song about ending a relationship and the feeling good about things one day and then feeling terrible the next day.

I think the idea of a relationship therapy session has captured that by keeping it fun and lighthearted without losing the soul of the song.

