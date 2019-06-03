C Duncan's 'Talk Talk Talk' Is A Bingo Masterpiece

C Duncan released his new record 'Health' a few weeks back, with Clash marvelling at "a rich, widescreen album that’s insular and reflective while keeping one foot firmly on the dance floor."

The Scottish songwriter broke down the LP for a full Track By Track guide , too, before settling down for some pre-tour rehearsals.

The dates kicked off last week and tonight - April 29th - he plays Bristol, with a show at the city's renowned floating venue Thekla.

Alongside this, C Duncan is able to share the video for sparkling album standout 'Talk Talk Talk' and it's a wry, funny bingo-themed masterpiece.

Fusing taut competition between players with a dream-like atmosphere, it's a joyous affair with a twist at the finale.

He comments: “‘Talk Talk Talk’ is about miscommunication. It’s about not realising that you’re actually on the same page as someone and how a misperception can drive you apart. However, it’s also about realising this and rebuilding bridges.”

C Duncan adds: “The video for 'Talk Talk Talk' continues in the same vein as 'Impossible'. It's off the wall and fun, which matches the nature of the song perfectly. The use of colour and lively imagery juxtaposed with the reality of the setting work well in creating a surreal world that is both tongue and cheek yet emotive.”

Catch C Duncan at the following shows:

April

29 Bristol Thekla

30 Brighton Komedia

May 2 Norwich Arts Centre

3 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

4 Leeds Live at Leeds Festival

5 Leicester Handmade Festival

7 Oxford The Bullingdon

8 London Scala

10 Edinburgh Summerhall Arts Centre

11 Glasgow Maryhill Community Centre Hall

