Burna Boy Drops Massive New Single 'Anybody'

Is this Burna Boy's moment?

The Nigerian star ended 2018 by selling out London's Brixton Academy in a matter of hours, using it to preview material from his next project.

Global anticipation is building around new album 'African Giant', with his latest single detailing his future-facing afro-fusion aesthetic.

A remarkable creative vision, 'Anybody' is an emphatic, stadium sized return, with director Clarence A. Peters steering the powerhouse video.

Fusing together Burna Boy's approach to music, fashion, and the visual arts, 'Anybody' feels like a new level reached.

Tune in now.

