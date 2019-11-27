Bruce Springsteen Shares 'The Power Of Prayer' Video

Bruce Springsteen has shared the full video for 'The Power Of Prayer'.

The iconic songwriter's new album 'Letter To You' is out now, having received across-the-board plaudits.

Clash lauded the record , commenting:

"As a whole, ‘Letter To You’ is a wonderfully warm experience, perhaps Springsteen’s most human for some time. An attempt to deal with the realities of ageing, and the processes of growing older, it’s also a vivid depiction of friendship, one enacted with figures who – in their own unique way – have helped to sculpt his own mythology."

Album cut 'The Power Of Prayer' is a potent performance from The Boss, and it's now received the full video treatment.

The lyric video is online now, watch it below.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

