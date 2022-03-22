Bru-C Locates His 'Paradise' In This Gorgeous New Video

Bru-C is in a period of evolution.

The Nottingham rapper is a scorching success, with his viral flair producing an emphatic UK rap brew.

Freshly signed to 0207 Def Jam, his new single 'Paradise' marks Bru-C's return to the fray.

A soulful return, 'Paradise' dives back into his roots, one of the artist's more personal efforts.

Out now, 'Paradise' discusses his mental health in frank terms: “I’ve been to hell and back with you.”

The video was shot in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, using locations close to the artist's heart.

A gorgeous watch, you can check it out below:

- - -