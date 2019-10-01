Brother Leo Shares Beautiful New 'Barcelona' Clip

Swedish songwriter Brother Leo has a deftness of touch that is just devastating.

Bubbly pop music with an emotional resonance, he's able to carve out an individual stance on an increasingly monochrome music landscape.

Daring to be different, he looks inward for inspiration, using his own experiences as a foundation for his music.

New single 'Barcelona' is a case in point. Prompted by a whirlwind few months in the Catalan capital, the song fell into place almost immediately.

He told Clash recently:

“I wrote down lyrics for it in one hour and it was basically done. Then we worked on the music. The best feeling is when they work together, it’s like they connect. It’s the relationship between those two that creates the magic”.

Out now, it's a beautiful single, so supple and yet also so refined, the product of immediate inspiration and endless months in the studio honing his sound.

The video builds on this atmosphere, with its wonderful sunset colours sitting perfectly alongside Brother Leo's songwriting.

Tune in now.

