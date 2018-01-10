Brooklyn's SAVAK Return With 'Nature Erased'

SAVAK is what happens when three people committed to making a righteous punk noise get together in the studio.

Formed back in 2015, the Brooklyn based three-piece draw their resources from former members of Obits, Holy Fuck, The Cops and Nation Of Ulysses.

Matching elements of UK post-punk - think The Pop Group, aspects of Wire - the band also nod towards the 80s US underground, at times reminiscent of Mission Of Burma, or early Husker Du.

New album 'Beg Your Pardon' arrives on November 9th, with Savak also plotting some rare UK shows.

We're able to share 'Nature Erased', a compact but perfectly formed track that boils a host of riveting ideas down to their core elements.

Sharing elements of James Chance in its sax squall, while the lyrics de-construct the manner in which language can be used to control.

Frontman Sohrab Habibion explains...

"Lyrically I wanted to combine elements of our modern jargon ("narrative control," "startup culture") with both corporate language we're bombarded with ("surge-priced ride-share," "wearable tech") and genuine concerns ("private economy," "occupied land"). We live in an era where news about Über's social image issues gets the same airtime as Israeli forces unlawfully killing Palestinian civilians.

Meantime in our own Facebook loop we're posting pictures of a fun night out next to requests to sign urgent petition for social change. It's all a bit surreal and one morning it hit me just how insane the name of a particular online marketing company is: Constant Contact. I mean, is that a promise or a threat? To their credit, it perfectly captures where we are... here in Brooklyn, living and dying by the click."

We're able to share the full video, also pieced together by Sohrab. He adds:

"I heavily manipulated found footage and overlaid all the lyrics using existing album art (from Desperate Bicycles and Silver Apples to Amon Tobin and Janet Jackson), trying to capture something between 80s hardcore flyers and the more psychedelic elements of Nam June Paik's video art. And, yes, there is a blatant reference to The Rezillos '(My Baby Does) Good Sculptures'!"

Catch SAVAK at the following shows:

November

14 Margate Elsewhere

15 London New River Studios (w/Good Grief)

16 Nottingham The Square Centre (w/Grey Hairs & Good Grief)

17 Liverpool Outpost (w/Good Grief)

