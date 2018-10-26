Brooklyn Beckham Has Directed JAWS' New Video

Brooklyn Beckham has stepped in to direct the new video from JAWS.

Recently embarking on a career in photography with a Wonderland cover, Brooklyn steps behind the lens for his directorial debut.

'End Of The World' is one of JAWS' most potently personal songs, and the video picks up on these lyrical themes.

Brooklyn caught the band live in London, and immediately sparked a conversation about potentially working with them.

He comments: “I went to a JAWS gig and I fell in love with a song of theirs called 'End Of The World'. It sparked an idea in me to make a music video for the guys - I met with Connor and the band to ask them if I could. They loved the idea that Louis and I came up with and before we knew it, we were shooting it. I had so much fun filming and co-directing this one, I would love to direct more videos in future.”

He continues: “It’s a personal song for JAWS, so we did a recce down in Connor's hometown to pool our thoughts for it. We wanted to use karate kids because they have a meaningful connection to the band and it’s a theme that follows from the album artwork.”

The results are crisply beautiful - filmed at the Roaring Tiger Karate Club in Coseley, it acts as a tribute to drummer Eddy Geach’s late father, who was passionate about the sport.

Tune in now.

JAWS' new album 'The Ceiling' is out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.